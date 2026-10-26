Bailey boosts electronics division with new Victoria facility

Bailey's new electronics headquarters. Credit: Bailey

Bailey International has opened its new electronics headquarters in Victoria, B.C.

First unveiled in 2025, the new facility is more than 2,750 square metres. Bailey’s electronics are used across mining, construction, processing and agriculture sectors. The company says this new setup is designed to support collaborations between teams working on joysticks, handles and related control systems.

“Bringing the electronics team together in one headquarters strengthens how we serve our customers and support our people,” said Darren Lockyer, Bailey’s vice-president of electronics. “As part of Bailey, we’re proud to keep investing and building for the future right here in our community.”

“We see real potential to improve operator experience, efficiency and safety while simplifying product configuration and supply chains,” added Nicholas Whyte, Bailey’s new product development manager. “We’re looking for OEM partners to help us test and validate where this technology can deliver the most value.”

Bailey is an American manufacturer of hydraulic components and electronic control systems.

For further information, visit: http://baileyintl.com/electronics