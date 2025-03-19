PDAC 2025 JV video: AMC Consultants warns juniors: ‘Complacency could prove costly’

Consulting engineering firm AMC Consultants advises companies on cutting costs and streamlining operations to withstand economic and policy pressures, regional manager Gene […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 19, 2025 At 2:37 pm
PDAC 2025 JV video: AMC Consultants warns juniors: ‘Complacency could prove costly’
AMC Consulting regional manager for Canada Gene Tucker (R) with TNM’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.

Consulting engineering firm AMC Consultants advises companies on cutting costs and streamlining operations to withstand economic and policy pressures, regional manager Gene Tucker said.

He warned that “complacency could prove costly,” urging companies to act decisively to avoid unexpected disruptions.

The Melbourne-based firm is reinforcing its operations in Canada amid mounting economic challenges. Increased compliance requirements, tighter standards on safety and environmental performance and heightened regulatory scrutiny mean businesses must overhaul their practices to avoid penalties and disruptions, Tucker said early this month during the PDAC convention in Toronto.

Watch below the full interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1067414937

