PDAC JV Video: High capital costs hold back mining’s clean‐energy shift

By Northern Miner Staff March 13, 2025 At 12:40 pm
Groupe BBA’s Todd McCracken (R) talks to TNM’s Henry Lazenby during the PDAC 2025 convention in Toronto.

Decarbonization remains more of a buzzword than a breakthrough for the mining industry, Groupe BBA's Todd McCracken said.

Clean-energy solutions are hard to sell, the executive said at the recent Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto. This is mainly due to high capital costs.

"It's still an expensive proposition to install some of these systems," he told The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.

McCracken emphasized that the industry sees decarbonization as vital for social licensing. Yet, financial challenges make companies adopt slow, gradual changes.

BBA works closely with clients to test new technologies in real-life situations. This includes power optimization, water treatment and cutting underground energy use. They also ensure that projects remain financially viable.

Watch below the full chat. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1065253690

