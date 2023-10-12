TNM Podcast: Jeffrey Christian on the Middle East, bond yields, and Chinese gold demand

This week’s episode features CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the precious metals markets. Christian explains why recent events in the Middle East introduce further risk and uncertainty to the market, which should propel investment demand towards gold. He also discusses how the ‘higher for longer’ interest rate trend is starting to become better understood by market participants and why Chinese gold demand remains robust. Finally, he also shares the precious metal he’s most bullish on in the short and long term.

