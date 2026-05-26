Point Laz to supply 3D shaft scanner for ABB hoisting upgrades

Alexandre Grenier, CEO of Point Laz, (left) together with John Manuell, Global Business Unit Manager for hoisting at ABB. Credit: ABB

Point Laz, a Quebec-based mining technology company specializing in automated shaft inspections, has entered a strategic partnership with ABB to implement its Lazaruss 3D scanning technology into ABB’s hoisting portfolio. The collaboration aims to modernize and enhance safety across underground operations, according to the companies.

Under the agreement, ABB plans to incorporate the scanner into its “Ability Smart Hoisting 4.0” platform, a digital suite used to optimize performance and reliability. The scanner will be offered as a stand-alone service or as part of ABB care service agreements.

Point Laz’s system generates a digital copy of the shaft and enables remote, automated inspections. The company says the technology standardizes shaft assessments to international benchmarks.

Alexandre Grenier, the CEO of Point Laz, said the partnership will improve safety and operational efficiency in underground mining.

ABB’s global business unit manager for hoisting, John Manuell, said the integration represents a significant expansion. “With the addition of the Lazaruss 3D scanner to our portfolio, we will be able to offer a new, innovative way for mining customers to continuously and proactively identify shaft issues, addressing any concerns before they escalate.”

Shaft inspections have previously relied on manual data collection, exposing workers to safety risks. ABB says the addition of automated scanning will help customers shift toward continuous monitoring and proactive maintenance planning.