Premium Nickel drills 111 metres of 2.56% nickel equivalent at Selebi North

Premium Nickel Resources (TSXV: PNRL; OTCQX: PNRLF) released more results from its past-producing Selebi nickel-copper-cobalt underground mine in Botswana. The most recent […]
By Marilyn Scales February 26, 2024 At 2:14 pm
Samples from the past-producing Selebi nickel-copper-cobalt mine in Botswana. Credit: Premium Nickel Resources

Premium Nickel Resources (TSXV: PNRL; OTCQX: PNRLF) released more results from its past-producing Selebi nickel-copper-cobalt underground mine in Botswana. The most recent assays from hole SNUG-23-067 returned 110.8 metres grading 2.56% nickel equivalent (1.52% nickel, 1.70% copper, 0.08% cobalt).

Mineralization was intersected between 114 and 225 metres in the hole. The previous assay included 5.3 metres at 2.88% nickel equivalent (2.26% nickel, 0.76% copper, and 0.12% cobalt).

The same hole also intersected 11.3 metres averaging 3.25% nickel equivalent (NiEq), 14.7 metres of 3.09% NiEq, 17.5 metres of 3.27 NiEq, 7.4 metres  of 3.38% NiEq, 8.1 metres of 4.40% NiEq, 11.6 metres of 2.60% NiEq, and 1.6 metre of 3.09% NiEq.

When the Selebi mine closed in 2016, the remaining historical resource was 17.8 million tonnes at grades of 0.87% nickel and 1.42% copper containing 341.7 million lb. of nickel and 557.8 million lb. of copper.

Additional information is posted on www.PremiumNickelResources.ca.

