Prismo Metals trenching program shows wide mineralization zones

Vancouver-based Prismo Metals (CSE: PRIZ; OTCQB: PMOMF) reported assay results from its Los Pavitos gold exploration project Wednesday. The 5,289-hectare Los Pavitos project is in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

According to Prismo president and CEO Craig Gibson, the trenching results show wide zones of mineralization. The best are 4 metres with 10.3 g/t gold and 104 g/t silver within a 19-meter-long mineralized interval at Las Auras and 7.8 meters with 2.31 g/t gold and 13 g/t silver at Santa Cruz.

In a press release Gibson said this confirmed that the narrow high-grade quartz veins defined in surface sampling at Los Patios are hosted by wider mineralization structures.

“This is important because wider zones of gold mineralization near surface could be important for future development of the property,” Gibson said.

The project now has assay results for 146 samples amounting to 309.3 metres over 11 trenches. The best assays for individual samples are 20.4 g/t gold and 207 g/t silver over 2 meters at Las Auras, and 16.7 g/t gold and 48,2 g/t silver over 1 meter at Santa Cruz.

The goal of the trenching program is to define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures ahead of a drill campaign. An additional 157 samples for 298.2 meters have been taken from 10 trenches and will be submitted to a lab this week. Approximately 250 meters of trenching remains.

