Probe intersects 6 g/t Au over 16.4 metres in at Monique near Val d’Or

Probe Metals (TSXV: PRB; OTC: PROBF) has released the first set of assays from its 2022 drill program on the Monique gold property located near Val-d’Or, Que. The property is part of the company's flagship Val d’Or East project, which covers a consolidated land package of 436 sq. km, one of the largest in the Val d’Or mining camp.

The new drill results are for a total of 28 holes completed within and surrounding the conceptual pits from the 2021 preliminary economic assessment. All drill holes returned significant gold intercepts, highlighted by one expansion hole that intersected 6.0 g/t gold over 16.4 metres (including 60.6 g/t gold over 1.5 metres), 1.9 g/t gold over 18.3 metres, and 40.4 g/t gold over 1.0 metre between surface and 400 metres downhole.

Infill drilling also helped to strengthen the Monique resource, returning 3.0 g/t gold over 13.2 metres, 3.9 g/t gold over 8.9 metres, 1.6 g/t gold over 21.1 metres and 2.3 g/t gold over 8.0 metres, near surface inside Monique Gold Trend’s deposits.

These intercepts will all be included in an updated resource for the Val-d’Or East project, which will form the basis of a prefeasibility study (PFS) expected in 2023.

The Monique property currently hosts a measured and indicated mineral resource of 13.6 million tonnes at a grade of 1.54 g/t for 672,800 oz. of gold and inferred mineral resource of 11.7 million tonnes at a grade of 1.78 g/t for 671,400 oz. of gold.

"Both the expansion and infill programs at Monique continue to produce excellent result and continue to increase our confidence in not only the current resource but the exploration upside of the project. These are large, robust gold systems that have significant potential for growth and new discoveries and we will continue to push this exploration in 2022," Probe Metals president and CEO David Palmer commented.

Meanwhile, the company said its 2022 resource drilling program is progressing "very well", with almost half of the 150,000-metre program completed in the first four months of the year.

Results from over 165 holes drilled since the beginning of 2022 at Monique are still pending.

