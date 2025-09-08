Quebec commits $20.75M to northern mining infrastructure

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec’s minister of natural resources and forests, has launched the Enveloppe nordique d’infrastructures en appui au secteur minier (ENIAM). Through the Société du Plan Nord, the Quebec government is investing $20.75 million in strategic infrastructure to drive mining growth and strengthen northern communities.

ENIAM funds multi-user projects that benefit both the mining sector and local residents in northern Quebec. The Société du Plan Nord leads this effort, ensuring integrated, sustainable development as part of Quebec’s Northern Action Plan 2023-2028.

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, minister of natural resources and forests and the minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, said: “With this investment, our government reaffirms its commitment to creating the right conditions for the responsible development of the northern territory and Québec's mining sector. By supporting essential infrastructure, we are actively backing promising projects while generating lasting benefits north of the 49th parallel,”

She added: “This initiative strengthens the foundations necessary for the growth of Québec's critical and strategic mineral sector. Through this partnership, we are making tangible improvements to the infrastructure that supports the responsible exploration and development of our natural resources. This investment will enhance worker safety and mobility, and facilitate access to the territory for the Cree community of Wemindji."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Quebec’s minister of natural resources and forests.

PHOTO: Wikipedia.

Individuals or organizations that plan to build or upgrade strategic land transportation or renewable energy infrastructure can apply for funding. Projects must be designed for multiple users, support the mining sector, and provide benefits to northern communities to qualify for ENIAM support.

Applicants can submit projects at any time to the Société du Plan Nord. Users can submit project proposals on an ongoing basis to the Société du Plan Nord. Full details on how to apply are available on the Financial Support for Infrastructure Projects in Support of the Mining Sector page of Québec.ca.

Through this program, Québec announced it would award $600,000 to Sirios Resources (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) to improve the access road to the Cheechoo gold project in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James. This work will upgrade the existing access road to allow year-round entry for vehicles and trucks, supporting mining exploration. Sirios Resources is matching the government funding, contributing another $600,000, for a total project value of $1.2 million.

Dominique Doucet, president of Sirios Resources, commented: “Improving the access road is a significant advantage for the Cheechoo project. With the recent substantial growth in its gold resources, all the conditions are now in place to make this project a success for the region. On behalf of Sirios Resources, I thank the Government of Québec for this decisive support in advancing Cheechoo towards responsible mining development that respects local communities and the environment."

The road improvements will not only help Sirios Resources with mining activities, but will also open opportunities for future Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, has announced the launch of the Enveloppe nordique d’infrastructures en appui au secteur minier (ENIAM). The Québec government, through the Société du Plan Nord, will invest $20.75 million in strategic infrastructure projects to support both the mining industry and communities in northern Québec.

In addition to facilitating exploration activities for Sirios Resources, the improvement of the access road will pave the way for new development projects in the Nord-du-Québec region. The work will positively impact workforce mobility and improve safety at the Cheechoo site. Moreover, the project will enhance access to the territory for the Cree community of Wemindji. Construction began in August 2025 and is expected to be completed in fall 2025.