RecycLiCo and Lucid partner to secure critical minerals supply

RecycLiCo Battery Materials (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF), a critical minerals refining and lithium ion battery upcycling company, reported that it, together with Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and other industry leaders has become a founding member of the Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness Collaboration (MINAC), a partnership focused on accelerating the development and procurement of American-sourced critical mineral resources for use in automotive manufacturing by domestic automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. The other MINAC members are Alaska Energy Metals, Graphite One and Electric Metals.

MINAC members will collaborate to advance domestic mineral production by signing offtake agreements for American critical minerals to use in American automobiles. They aim to identify and resolve barriers, accelerate commercialization, and encourage customer adoption. The group will also strengthen coordination between the mining and automotive sectors and help American automakers and Tier 1 suppliers qualify and procure domestically produced materials.

The partnership recognizes the value of RecycLiCo’s advanced hydrometallurgical process to recover high-purity, battery-ready materials from newly mined domestic ore, manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries and its potential contribution to onshore sourcing of essential materials and the establishment of a circular supply chain.

Richard Sadowsky, CEO of RecycLiCo, stated: “The historic realignment of the global trading environment, together with governmental initiatives fostering reliance on domestic sources, has highlighted the need for the efficient recovery and refinement of critical minerals. This collaboration with Lucid and our other MINAC partners is a direct response to that need and will help us to validate and scale our technology and work closely with industry leaders.”

