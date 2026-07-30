Red Metal pulls IP crew for safety, now back on site

Team at work at the Carrizal copper-gold-cobalt project. Credit: Red Metals

Red Metal Resources (CSE: RMESF) induced polarization (IP) survey crew has returned to the Carrizal copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile's Atacama Region after a week-long weather delay.

Following unusually heavy rainfall between July 15 and 19, Red Metal demobilized the survey crew. Chilean authorities said the area recorded about 104 millimetres of rainfall over the five-day period, meaning the region experienced roughly two years’ worth of its typical annual precipitation in less than a week. The storm was declared a regional emergency and led to widespread road closures. Despite this, mining operations on the property continued uninterrupted.

“Temporarily pulling the IP team off site during dangerous road conditions was the right decision. I am pleased that our mining operator acted proactively to protect the mine entrance and their camp with diversion trenches, allowing production to continue uninterrupted,” said Red Metal’s CEO Caitlin Jeffs in a news release.

IP survey teams map subsurface chargeability to identify potential mineralized zones before drilling.

Red Metal is a Thunder Bay–based explorer with assets in Chile’s copper- and gold-rich coastal Cordillera and 100%-owned-claims in Quebec.