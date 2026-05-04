Robit names Canada VP to strengthen North American growth strategy

Finnish drilling consumables manufacturer Robit has appointed Jan Schroeder as vice president for Canada, effective May 4, 2026, as the company accelerates its expansion in strategically important North American markets.

"We want to invest significantly in growth in the large North American markets," Mikko Kuusilehto, Group CEO for Robit Plc, said, "This new appointment supports Robit's strategic objective to strengthen its position as a global supplier of drilling consumables and lay the foundation for the next phase of development."

Schroeder will lead Robit's sales development efforts in the Canadian market, focusing on distributor partnerships, customer relationship management and revenue growth. The appointment represents part of Robit's broader initiative to strengthen its North American sales organization and capture market opportunities in the region.

The new hire brings more than 20 years of global experience in mining, capital equipment and industrial technology sectors. Schroeder has established a proven track record in strategic market expansion, distributor network development, commercial excellence and aftermarket growth while working with leading mining and construction companies.

Organizational restructuring targets key markets

Robit also refined responsibilities within its North American organization as part of the strategic realignment. Michael Williams, VP North America, will concentrate his efforts on driving sales development and growth in the United States and Mexico, which Robit has identified as key growth markets beginning in 2026.

The organizational changes reflect Robit's recognition of Canada as one of the largest and most strategically important mining markets for drilling consumables. The company's decision to strengthen local resources demonstrates its commitment to expanding market presence throughout the region.

Canada's mining sector represents significant opportunities for drilling consumables suppliers, driven by extensive mineral extraction operations and ongoing exploration activities. The market's size and strategic importance have prompted Robit to invest in dedicated leadership to maximize its potential in the region.

Advancing global market position

The appointments underscore Robit's commitment to expanding its presence in North America while building on its established position as a global drilling consumables supplier. The company continues implementing its growth strategy through targeted investments in key markets and strengthened local organizations.

Robit's focus on North American markets aligns with broader industry trends showing increased mining activity and infrastructure development across the region. The company's strategy emphasizes building strong distributor relationships and customer partnerships to drive sustainable growth.

The organizational strengthening positions Robit to better serve customers across diverse market segments while capitalizing on growth opportunities in mining and construction sectors. The company's investment in regional leadership reflects confidence in North American market potential and its ability to capture increased market share through enhanced local presence and expertise.

More information is available at www.RobitGroup.com