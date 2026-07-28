Rock Tech secures 100,000‑tonne Transamine pact

Drilling at the Georgia Lake lithium project in Thunder Bay’s mining district. Credit: Rock Tech

Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV: RCK) has signed an offtake agreement with Geneva-based Transamine for spodumene concentrate from its Georgia Lake project in northern Ontario.

Georgia Lake is Rock Tech’s flagship lithium asset, intended to supply feedstock for its planned Red Rock converter. The deposit hosts an indicated grade of 0.82% Li₂O, based on work completed in July 2022. The binding, seven-year agreement preserves the company’s ability to process Ontario lithium into battery-grade chemicals at the plant. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028 with an option to extend up to an additional five years. The deal covers up to 100,000 dry metric tonnes of spodumene concentrate annually.

“The agreement brings us another step closer to building an integrated mine-to-converter platform and supporting a stable, secure supply of battery-grade lithium for Canada and its allies,” said Rock Tech CEO Mirco Wojnarowicz.

Output forecast

Transamine’s deliveries will start at 50,000 dry metric tonnes in the first year, increasing to 100,000 tonnes every year after. The orders carry a ±10% tolerance in the company’s favour. Pricing will follow the Fastmarkets’ 6% Li₂O benchmark, with grade adjustments and a qualified floor price subject to resale‑markets and inflation provisions.

The delivery timeline remains subject to change. Both companies will revisit the deal once a definitive feasibility study is complete.

Facility framework

Rock Tech says the agreement includes a framework for a development prepayment facility of up to US$80 million to support the Georgia Lake project. The advance would accrue interest at three‑month CME Term SOFR plus 2.95%.

As with the delivery timeline, final terms will be set after a definitive feasibility study. Access to the facility is dependent on full project equity financing, permits, land access and due diligence.