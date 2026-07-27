Quebec selects Troilus for accelerated permitting stream

A worker in the core shack at the Troilus gold project. Credit: Troilus

Quebec has selected the Troilus gold‑copper project as an inaugural participant in Filon, its new fast‑track permitting program for strategic mines.

Owned by Toronto-based Troilus Mining Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF), the former mine produced more than 2 million ounces of gold and about 70,000 tonnes of copper between 1996 and 2010. The provincial government has supported Troilus’ efforts to restart operation through a 70-MW power allocation from Hydro-Québec and its announcement ceremony attended by multiple cabinet ministers earlier this year.

A feasibility study completed in May 2024 outlined potential for Troilus to rank among Canada’s largest gold producers, with average annual output of 303,000 ounces of gold over a 22‑year mine life.

Streamlined review

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec's natural resources minister, said the project will strengthen the economy and create lasting benefits for northern Quebec. “It will reinforce Quebec's position as one of the world's leading mining jurisdictions. Through Filon, the company will benefit from specialized support to help advance its project,” she said.

This latest development moves Troilus into a streamlined permitting system, with Filon designed to co-ordinate provincial and federal environmental assessments. Projects are assigned to dedicated experts who guide companies through administrative processes, identify bottlenecks and communicate with government ministries.

Justin Reid, the CEO of Troilus, said the company was honoured to be among the first Filon projects. He added that Troilus is positioned to support Quebec’s critical‑minerals strategy, welcoming efforts to streamline permitting without compromising rigour or transparency.

With an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) under review at both the provincial and federal levels, Troilus expects permitting decisions by the end of 2026. The company says engineering and project financing are advancing at the same time, positioning it for a formal construction decision as early as 2027, pending approvals.