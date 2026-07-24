MAX Power Mining increases landholding at Lawson hydrogen project in Saskatchewan  

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) announced Friday it has acquired key permits covering 155,125 acres (628 sq. km) contiguous to the 1,224 sq. km Lawson project striking southeast toward Moose Jaw as part of a material expansion of the company’s permitted landholdings in south-central Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, drilling continues at the Lawson discovery, where the multi-well commercial validation drill program is in search of what the company calls “world’s first large-scale commercial discovery of natural hydrogen.”

Moose Jaw is the western flank of a major corridor featuring heavy industry and one of Canada’s largest data center developments, with MAX Power and the City recently signing an MOU to explore joint opportunities around the world’s first new primary energy source in decades.

This strategic new permitted land package next to Lawson comprises the newly named Aurora project, a basement-controlled structural play that the company said may be hosted – like Lawson – by a large alkaline igneous complex situated on the contact of younger Paleoproterozoic exotic terrane and the older Archean Sask Craton.

With the right source rocks, migration pathways, reservoirs, structural traps and seals underpinning the geological model for the Aurora project, the 628 sq. km of permits at Aurora are interpreted to cover ground that has Lawson-like high-impact, near-term potential for multiple Natural Hydrogen discoveries and commercialization pathways, the company said.

In total, based on in-house analysis of comprehensive proprietary geological and geophysical datasets, MAX Power has added 660,263 acres (2,672 sq. km) of provincial government-issued permits throughout the Genesis Trend and elsewhere in south-central Saskatchewan as it targets the world’s first large-scale commercial development of natural hydrogen as a new primary energy source in close proximity to a major industrial corridor.

“Expanding our permit coverage to this scale gives us great optionality, including new potential monetization opportunities and advancement of our near-term commercialization strategy as our confidence around Lawson and the geological model grows by the day,” MAX Power CEO Ran Narayanasamy said in a news release.

“We are driven by a ‘months to molecules’ approach that will lead to a further expansion of permits as success on the ground accelerates.”