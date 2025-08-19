Roshel, Swebor partner to produce ballistic-grade steel in Canada  

Ontario-based armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel and Swedish steel producer Swebor announced Tuesday a signed agreement to establish Canada's first facility dedicated to production of ballistic-grade steel.

Ballistic steel is a special type of lightweight, hardened steel that protects against blasts or bullets.

The signing took place in Sweden during a visit by Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly, whose aim is to attract investment in tariff-hit sectors and build up the country’s defense industrial base.

The deal, Roshel said, will leverage Swedish expertise and Canadian natural resources and production capacity to address a significant production gap in terms of strategic industrial capability, sovereignty, and national defence readiness.

The project value is estimated at C$100 million ($72.2 million) and will be executed in several stages, Roshel CEO Roman Shimono told Bloomberg.

"We are delighted to be bringing advanced manufacturing in Canada, which will leverage Canadian mined iron ore, and our domestic steel production to produce ballistic steel," Shimonov said in a news release.

“This project goes beyond steel – it is about establishing industrial sovereignty. By bringing ballistic steel production to Canada, we are reducing a critical dependency, protecting our supply chain, and laying the groundwork for long-term resilience in the defence and manufacturing sectors.”

By establishing a new segment within the steel manufacturing industry, it will foster long-term employment, support supplier networks, and encourage innovation across related industries, Roshel said.

Although other forms of steel manufacturing exist in Canada, this project, will be the first fully dedicated to ballistic-grade production, the company said, adding that it combines advanced technologies and has strategic importance for the national defence industrial base.

“This new partnership between Roshel and Swebor to produce ballistic-grade steel showcases Canada's world-renowned capabilities—from mined iron ore to domestic steel production to advanced manufacturing,” Minister Joly said.

“It's creating good-paying jobs and reinforcing our economic security. At this pivotal moment of global transformation, we're working hand-in-hand with industry and European partners to build a stronger, more resilient economy,” Joly said.