Sandvik achieves global security certification

Sandvik has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Credit: Sandvik Mining

Following an external audit of its information security management system (ISMS), Sandvik Mining has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification — an accreditation that confirms the company’s processes meet international standards for data security.

Sofia Sirvell, the executive vice‑president and chief digital officer at Sandvik, said the certification underscores the company’s commitment to mitigating cyber risks. “Our customers and partners must be able to rely on secure and well-governed services. This certification reinforces our dedication to protecting information assets and continuously improving the way we manage security risks,” said Sirvell.

The audit examined several areas inside of Sandvik’s ISMS, including cybersecurity, data protection and third-party risk. Sandvik says aligning its development practices with ISO/IEC 27001 helps safeguard customer data, intellectual property and operational environments.

Janne Kivinen, the director of enterprise technology at Sandvik, said the standard provides a framework that improves accountability and “builds confidence for both Sandvik and our customers as we continue to modernize our application landscape.”

The ISO/IEC framework requires companies to demonstrate strong governance, risk assessment, access controls, incident response capability and supplier management practices.

The news follows several recent Sandvik initiatives to expand its automation capabilities and digital solutions.