Sandvik introduces AutoMine Aura with 3D perception system

Aura will be rolled out first on underground loaders. Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik has launched a new underground mining automation platform that it says marks the most significant overhaul of its AutoMine system in more than two decades.

The AutoMine Aura introduces redesigned architecture built around a new navigation system with 3D perception and adaptive intelligence for what the company calls “full situational awareness with zero blind spots.” Sandvik says the new system has already demonstrated productivity gains of more than 15% in what it described as one of the world’s “harshest underground mines.”

David Hallett, the vice-president of automation at Sandvik, said the technology is the first of its kind in the industry. “With AutoMine Aura, we have not built the next version; we have built an entirely new platform,” he said in a news release. “This confirms what this technology means for our customers and for the future of mining.”

Despite clearly looking to the future, Sandvik said the updated platform is still fully compatible with current operations — designed to work alongside existing mining networks and access-control systems.

Safety remains a core focus, according to the company. Aura allows operators to supervise and control multiple machines remotely, reducing exposure to dust, noise and vibration. Sandvik added that the intuitive nature of the new interface should improve operators' awareness of the mine environment.

Aura will be rolled out first on underground loaders, with plans to expand to follow.

The platform will be on display at Sandvik’s upcoming “Future of Mining” event, running Sept. 1 to 3 in Tampere, Finland.