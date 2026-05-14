MAJOR targets U.K. growth with screen media showcase

MAJOR’s high-vibration screen. Credit: MAJOR

MAJOR, a global manufacturer of wire screen media, will showcase its “FLEX-MAT” screen media and woven wire screens at Hillhead 2026.

At the exhibit, MAJOR plans to display samples of its modular, tensioned and woven wire screens. According to the company, the exhibit will allow quarry and mine operators to ask questions and get a better sense of where these products would be most useful.

Following recent expansion in Europe, through MAJOR’s partner company, Haver & Boecker Niagara, the company plans to get their products into the hands of more U.K. and Irish customers. “Together, we are streamlining our European footprint to address the market’s unique challenges while helping customers improve production targets,” said Mike Offermans, director of sales and market development.

Wire screens are used across mining sites to sort and size raw materials. The technology has become increasingly commonplace in modern operations, helping companies boost throughput.

The woven wire screens in particular feature MAJOR’s "OPTIMUMWIRE," which the company says is designed for tight crimps and precise weave patterns. "OPTIMUMWIRE is engineered to help our customers screen more material in the same period of time while reducing the frequency of changeouts and improving overall efficiency. At Hillhead, our focus is on identifying screen media solutions that deliver measurable value to their applications and address their unique challenges," said Matej Grm, MAJOR’s European territory manager.

The exhibit, which will run from June 23 to 25 in Buxton, U.K., is the largest quarrying, construction and recycling event in the country, featuring more than 600 exhibitors every two years.