LKAB partners with Epiroc to deploy advanced underground safety system

Swedish iron ore producer implements real-time tracking tech to enhance worker safety in Kiruna and Malmberget mines

LKAB has begun deploying an advanced digital safety system developed by Epiroc across its underground iron ore operations in northern Sweden. The technology replaces the company's existing zone-based tracking system with real-time location monitoring and enhanced communication capabilities.

Safety drives every decision at LKAB, which operates underground mines in Kiruna and Malmberget. The company's current safety solution uses tags that divide mines into zones and estimate worker locations. While this system has protected workers for years, LKAB recognized that modern technology could significantly improve safety standards.

Real-time tracking transforms emergency response

Epiroc's comprehensive safety system provides precise location tracking for personnel and vehicles using Wi-Fi, mobile devices, and sophisticated tagging technology. The system enables targeted communication to specific mine zones, ensuring workers receive relevant safety alerts and evacuation notices directly on their work phones.

"This solution gives people in mines more information in real time about the situation. We want to shorten the time from when an alarm potentially goes off to when everyone is safe. Additionally, we want to increase everyday safety by using zone-based messages and other functions of the system, and we believe this digital solution can help with that," Hans Wahlquist, Epiroc global director for product management digital solutions, said.

During emergencies, the system allows swift communication with all underground personnel while confirming their locations and facilitating coordinated responses. Workers can acknowledge messages, providing control room operators with real-time confirmation of their status.

The technology also features a user-friendly 3D mapping system similar to Google Maps, accessible on work phones and in vehicles. This navigation tool helps personnel locate equipment, rescue chambers, and other critical points throughout the mine.

Partnership emphasizes on-site development

LKAB has started rolling out the new system at its Kiruna mine, while regular testing begins at Malmberget. The implementation reflects the companies' long-term partnership that emphasizes teamwork, on-site development in production environments, and continuous feedback.

"Safety is our top priority at LKAB. This technology looks promising in that it provides our employees with an increased level of security and support while working underground," Mikael Winnebäck, IT project manager at LKAB, said,.

Winnebäck emphasizes the value of collaborative development. "Epiroc has had developers on site in the mine during the project, which is important for a successful result. They have gained a better understanding of the complexities and can see the effects of the solutions in our working environment."

Digital tech address industry challenges

The partnership demonstrates how digital transformation can address critical mining industry challenges. Epiroc's system includes four integrated modules that work together to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

The situational awareness and virtual tag module tracks personnel and vehicles in real time while automatically sending zone-based safety messages to workers' mobile phones when they enter risk areas. Emergency Support enables faster response and evacuation by allowing control rooms to send mass emergency messages and guide workers to rescue chambers.

"This project demonstrates the potential for digital transformation in the mining industry, bringing us one step closer to a smarter and more efficient future," Hans Wahlquist said..

The Onboard module provides 3D navigation for mine vehicles, displaying potential collisions and facilitating faster incident response times. PocketMine gives every worker access to real-time 3D mine maps, navigation support, and emergency information through a mobile application that mirrors control room capabilities.

"Digital applications are a game changer for avoiding accidents and getting people to safety quickly in case of an incident. LKAB is a highly skilled organization with ambitious goals, and we are very proud to be part of their efforts to be at the forefront of workforce safety," Andreas Ericson, general manager at Epiroc, said.

More information is available at www.Epiroc.com