NESI technology powers new low-carbon lithium plant in Germany

Jeremy Moulsonm in Frankfurt, Germany at Vulcan Energy Resources’ ceremony CREDIT: NESI

In an effort to reduce dependence on imported supply, Vulcan Energy Resources is constructing a low-carbon lithium plant using NORAM Electrolysis Systems Inc. (NESI) proprietary technology.

Following a €2.2 billion funding package, construction has begun on Vulcan Energy Resources’ Central Lithium Plant in Frankfurt, Germany. This development is part of Vulcan’s “Lionheart Project,” focused on local battery material production. The company is targeting 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate per year — roughly enough to power 500,000 electric vehicles.

To achieve this goal, the plant will use NESI’s NORSCAND electrolysis technology to convert raw materials into battery-grade lithium hydroxide. The Vancouver-based clean technology company called this partnership, "a major validation of NESI’s role."

“This milestone strengthens the German Canadian partnership and places NESI’s technology at the centre of Europe’s lithium and battery materials buildout,” Jeremy Moulson, president and CEO of NESI, said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with NESI ensures our operations achieve the high-purity, low-impact outputs necessary to deliver the world’s first integrated sustainable lithium and renewable energy business," said Cris Moreno, managing director and CEO of Vulcan Energy Resources.

Commercial production is slated to begin in late-2028.