Westcon Helgeland orders twin heavy-duty cranes from Konecranes

Westcon Helgeland’s facility in Norway. Credit: Konecranes

Following an order from Westcon Helgeland — Konecranes, a Finnish lifting-service company, will supply two heavy-duty double girder cranes to a new facility in Norway.

Westcon Helgeland, which operates in ship repair, rig maintenance and equipment fabrication for the oil industry, placed its order in Q1 this year, with deliveries expected for Oct. 2026.

“We have worked with Konecranes on previous crane deliveries, and their understanding of our operational requirements has been important for this project. For our new facility, we needed a solution capable of handling heavy and complex components efficiently, and Konecranes was able to meet these requirements,” said Arnt Skogsøy, CEO, Westcon Helgeland.

Each crane is equipped with a 2-by-80-tonne main hoist capacity, and an auxiliary hoist of 10 tonnes operating on a 37.5-metre span with a hook height of 17.4 metre.

According to Asle Johansen, CTO sales, industrial equipment, at Konecranes, Westcon Helgeland’s repeated customership was an encouraging sign to the company. “To see the customer place their trust in Konecranes again as it reflects our ability to deliver reliable solutions for demanding lifting applications,” said Johansen.