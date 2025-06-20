Sandvik increasing transparency of its carbon dioxide equivalent emission calculations

Sandvik is taking a significant step in enhancing the transparency of its carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emission calculations for its mining equipment.

Sandvik Mining and Sandvik Rock Processing have started providing product-specific CO2e emission calculations to help customers better understand the carbon footprints of Sandvik equipment.

Sandvik has published initial CO2e emission calculations for its underground drill rigs and surface drill rigs here. The ultimate goal is to make CO2e emission calculations publicly available online by 2030, providing an efficient and accessible way for stakeholders to view and compare emissions data.

Boel Schylander, vice president of sustainability at Sandvik Mining, said: “As part of our core strategy, we have set ambitious goals to drive sustainability and transparency in our business. We are proud to enhance sustainability and circularity within our operations, and we believe that the transparency and publicity of our product-specific CO2e emissions will create substantial value for our stakeholders, aiding them in achieving their sustainability goals.”

Sandvik is publishing a comprehensive document detailing the methodology for calculating equipment and aftermarket emissions. The calculation method follows the product category rules applicable to Sandvik equipment, while ground support solutions and rock tools use a calculation method more suitable for their product groups.

Third party Sweco has validated the methodology to ensure its accuracy and reliability. Sandvik will present carbon footprints in two formats, covering the entire lifecycle of its products: cradle-to-gate and cradle-to-grave. Cradle-to-gate calculations include raw material extraction, component processing, upstream transportation and Sandvik's own factory processes. Cradle-to-grave calculations include manufacturing, downstream transportation, use, maintenance and end of life.

More information is posted on www.Sandvik.com.