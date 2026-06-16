Sandvik lands 23‑unit fleet deal for Bellevue Gold

Sandvik's Toro TH663i. Credit: Sandvik

Barminco, an Australia-based mining service company, has placed an order with Sandvik for a 23-unit fleet of underground trucks, loaders and drills for its Bellevue Gold project in Western Australia.

According to Sandvik, the order was placed in Q2 of 2026. The delivery includes seven Toro TH663i trucks, six Toro LH517i loaders, five Sandvik DL432i longhole drills and five Sandvik DD422i development drills. The deal also includes rock tools and a parts-and-services package. Financial details were not released.

“Our collaboration with Sandvik continues to evolve alongside the increasing demands of modern underground mining,” said Mick Radi, the vice-president of operations in Australia for Barminco. “This new fleet investment for Bellevue will support accelerated underground development, improved material movement and increased flexibility as additional mining areas are opened.”

The Bellevue project began commercial production in 2024. The company said the mine has distinguished itself as a “leader in sustainable mining innovation,” becoming the world’s first net-zero gold mine in 2025. Approximately 90% of the project’s electricity demand is supplied through renewable infrastructure.