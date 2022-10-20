Sandvik Mining celebrates the grand opening of their new facility expansion in Val d’Or

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is growing its footprint in Quebec with the opening of it’s newly expanded 5,110-m2 facility on Oct. 20, 2022. The expansion includes significantly increased parts warehouse space, an expanded workshop, facilities for automation support, customer service, and rock tools shop.

Sandvik took a strategic step by investing in a large expansion project, effectively doubling the building’s size. Securing a larger parts warehouse and service centre was imperative to support a rapidly growing mining market in Quebec and to expand the local support capacity for customers.

“We’re very pleased to announce the official opening of this newly expanded facility in Val-d’Or, Québec,” says VP Peter Corcoran. “This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it also allows us to further expand our aftermarket capabilities and meet the rapidly changing demands of the Quebec market.”

Sandvik celebrated the grand opening of the facility with an open house earlier this week. “This is the perfect opportunity to discover an innovative and flourishing company that has chosen Val-d'Or to pursue its growth,” said Val d’Or mayoress Celine Brindamour who participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the momentous occasion. “Through their investments, Sandvik contributes to the fact that Val-d’Or is an essential service hub for the mining industry.”

The Val-d’Or facility expansion project is one step in a more comprehensive evaluation of Sandvik’s network across Canada. Through strategic projects like this, Sandvik will remain at the forefront of the mining industry by providing outstanding customer service for both current and prospective partners.

