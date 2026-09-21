Sandvik opens Argentina service centre, signs agreement with local university

Sandvik's new service centre in Argentina. Credit: Sandvik

Sandvik (STO: SAND) has opened a new service centre in San Juan, Argentina to strengthen its ability to support local mining customers and develop the technical skills needed by the region's growing mining industry.

The 2,000-square-metre facility features technical service support and equipment diagnostics for mining companies. In addition to providing technical assistance, the centre will also support training for automation and digitalization.

“Our mining customers increasingly need technical support and skills development close to their operations,” said Ricardo Pachon, Sandvik’s vice-president of the Andean and South Cone regions. “By bringing service expertise and training together in San Juan, we can respond more effectively today while helping build the capabilities needed for the region’s continued mining development.”

University collaboration

Sandvik also announced it signed a framework agreement with the National University of San Juan to help strengthen links between industry and education. The focus of the collaboration is technical training and research with the goal of improving employability of students in the region.

Planned activities include university open days, technology demonstrations and simulator-based training. Students will be given access to technical information and software tools, while Sandvik says its specialists will contribute to educational activities.

“Advanced mining technologies deliver their full value only when people have the skills to operate and maintain them effectively,” Pachon added. “Developing that capability locally will help customers adopt new technologies with confidence while building a stronger technical workforce for the future.”