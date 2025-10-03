Sandvik unveils offline data editor to boost mine reliability

Sandvik Mining has expanded the Newtrax mining data platform (MDP) with a new feature, Newtrax Control Room Editor, that lets mines manage data manually even when offline. The tool lets users create, update, and delete data without network access, maintaining continuous access to essential information.

Newtrax Control Room Editor improves data validation by comparing manually entered information with automatically collected telemetry, closing information gaps and increasing confidence in decisions.

Lior Herman, head of mining data platform automation at Sandvik Mining, said: “We have developed the Newtrax Control Room Editor in close collaboration with our customers, to ensure that their operations remain data-driven even when connectivity is limited underground. By allowing users to capture and validate data offline, we’re enabling mines to achieve a new level of reliability and accuracy in their data management.”

The feature strengthens the Newtrax MDP suite and reinforces its role as a leading platform for data-driven mining. Newtrax Control Room Editor digitizes manual workflows and brings read-and-write functionality underground: users can update and view asset locations on a 3D map, record machine health tied to maintenance actions, and connect to any data source via active web forms. All these actions work without relying on a network, keeping information accurate, consistent, and actionable across operations.

Extensive field tests with a major Southeast Asian customer confirmed the technology’s value. In low-connectivity conditions, users preserved full visibility and control, showing the feature improves operational reliability and supports continuous improvement across the mine.

Ville Svensberg, director of global automation product line and R&D at Sandvik Mining, stated: “Innovation in underground mining is about combining automation with advanced data solutions to enable users to make better use of the data available to them. Newtrax Control Room Editor closes the gap between telemetry and manual input, giving mines the ability to digitize workflows, validate information from multiple sources and maintain accurate asset and equipment records even in challenging connectivity conditions. This ensures that data-driven decision-making remains uninterrupted and reliable.”

By digitizing manual workflows and enabling offline data capture, Newtrax Control Room Editor reduces dependence on network connectivity and integrates smoothly into the Newtrax MDP ecosystem. The innovation underscores Sandvik’s commitment to providing reliable, data-focused tools that enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity in mining operations.

More information is posted on www.Home.Sandvik/en