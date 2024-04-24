Sandvik wins $21M rotary drill order for Mongolian project

Sandvik has received an order from Mongolyn Alt MAK to supply electric rotary drill rigs for use at the Tsagaan Suvarga project in Mongolia. Tsagaan Suvarga ranks as the third-largest copper and molybdenum reserve in Mongolia.

The order is valued at approximately $21.4 million (SEK170 million). The order includes five cable-electric DR410iE drills, which are capable of drilling holes of 150 mm to 250 mm in open pit mines. These crawler-mounted rigs feature Sandvik intelligent control system architecture (SICA) that give operators real-time system diagnostics.

Deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter 2024 and concluded by the fourth quarter of 2025.

