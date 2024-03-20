Sandvik wins $39.9M automation order from Codelco

Sandvik has received a major order from Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, to supply a AutoMineload and haul automation system, for use in the new Andesita project at the El Teniente mine in Chile. The order is valued at approximately $39.9 million (SEK300 million).

Under the new contract, which follows multiple automation solutions orders from Codelco in 2023, Sandvik will implement an advanced automation system and deliver a new automated Toro LH621i loader during 2024.

"We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Codelco and look forward to provide our leading mining automation solutions to the new Andesita project, enhancing safety, efficiency and productivity in the operations," says Mats Eriksson, president of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

The contract includes training, workshops, and essential components for end-to-end lifecycle support. Also included are scalability terms for additional Toro LH621i loaders and automation systems for addition underground use through 2028.

Learn more about automation from Sandvik on www.Sandvik.com.