Sandvik wins $84 million mining equipment order from Torex

Torex Gold has ordered a 35-unit mining equipment fleet for its Media Luna gold-copper-silver project in Mexico, from Sandvik. The order, which includes 15 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), and 20 conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) equipment units, is valued at approximately $84 million and will be booked in the first quarter 2023.

The order is Sandvik’s first for BEVs in Latin America and its third-largest battery-electric mining fleet order to date. Equipment deliveries are planned to begin in the third quarter 2023 and continue into the fourth quarter 2025. The BEVs include loaders and twin-boom jumbos, and the conventional equipment ordered comprises loaders, trucks, bolters, production drills, and a raiseborer.

Torex expects to bring Media Luna into commercial production in early 2025, ramping up to 7,500 t/d by 2027 and creating one of Mexico’s largest underground mines. Torex is implementing battery-electric production equipment at Media Luna as part of a wider decarbonization strategy.

"I am very pleased that we have been chosen by Torex Gold to deliver our leading solutions to Media Luna. We continue to see a high interest in our battery-electric offering, and this order also shows how we can help customers on the transition to more sustainable mining with our strong total offering of high performing equipment and services," said Stefan Widing, CEO and president of Sandvik.

“This milestone order demonstrates that both BEVs and conventional ICE mining equipment can not only coexist in today’s underground mine but deliver value in different circumstances and applications. We are proud to support Torex on its journey to operate a world-class mine with a significantly reduced carbon footprint,” said Mats Eriksson, president of Sandvik mining and rock solutions.

To learn more about Sandvik, visit www.Home.Sandvik.