Communication satellite orbiting Earth. Stock image.

Satellite Miner has turned its Salar in Motion into a territorial monitoring service for mining companies, investors and governments.

An Argentine geospatial intelligence company’s application uses publicly available imagery from NISAR, a radar satellite mission jointly operated by NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), to monitor changes at Salar del Hombre Muerto, a lithium-producing salt flat in Catamarca province.

“It is not for us to say who is right in a territory. Our job is to show precisely what changed, where and when,” said Matías Perco, Satellite Miner’s CEO.

The application was showcased at NASA’s 2026 Space App Challenge, a global hackathon held Nov. 14 and 15.

Use cases

The company says mining companies may use the data collected for periodic monitoring of operations, high-mountain access roads, tailings facilities and areas of environmental interest.

Meanwhile, governments may be interested in examining a territory’s baselines before a project begins and refining field inspections.

“We show the whole method: the data are public and the code is open, and anyone can repeat the analysis and check the result. We would rather be checked than simply believed,” Perco said.