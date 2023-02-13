Sigma plans April for commercial lithium production, eyes expansion to 766,000 t/y

Sigma Lithium (TSXV: SGML; NASDAQ: SGML) is on track to reach commercial production in April at its Greentech processing plant in Minas Gerais state, Brazil. The latest step toward this goal was commissioning of the crushing circuit when a sequential batch of crushed lithium material was produced.

The pumping plant to bring fresh water from the Rio Jequitinhonha to the sewage plant has also been commissioned. This water will clean the sewage of solid residues, making it suitable for use in the plant.

The company’s focus is on its Groto do Cirilo property, which it says contains the largest hardrock lithium deposit in the Americas. It has been producing battery grade lithium concentrate since 2018. At commercial production the processing plant will have a capacity of 270,000 t/y lithium concentrate, equivalent to 36,700 tonnes lithium carbonate (LCE).

Sigma Lithium has begun detailed engineering and capex estimates for two expansion phases that will bring total plant capacity up to 766,000 t/y concentrate (104,200 tonnes LCE).

"Reaching this critical milestone of concluding commissioning of the crushing module of the Greentech plant is a tremendous achievement,” said Ana Cabral-Gardner, Sigma Lithium CEO and co-chair. “What drives us at Sigma Lithium is the larger purpose to leave a legacy of prosperity at Vale do Jequitinhonha in Brazil. We are inserting Brazil in the global battery materials supply chain through the front door, producing an environmentally and socially sustainable lithium that will be building the next generation of electric vehicles with materials produced with the same ethos of its customers."

The Greentech processing plant is 100% powered by renewable energy, uses 100% recycled water, and dry stacks 100% of its tailings.

For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit www.SigmaLithiumResources.com.