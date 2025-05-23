Sio Silica welcomes completion of provincial ethics review

Company cleared of any wrongdoing, president looks forward to regulatory process

Sio Silica is pleased to acknowledge the release of the Manitoba Ethics Commissioner’s report regarding government conduct during the 2023 provincial transition period. The company welcomes the review’s completion and the clarity it brings to the regulatory environment in Manitoba.

Sio Silica is a Manitoba-based company focused on the responsible development of high-purity silica resources. The company’s project aims to support local economic growth, job creation, and Manitoba’s leadership in the clean technology supply chain. The company had plans to mine silica sand in southeastern Manitoba but was denied by the new NDP government. However, there were some irregularities associated with approvals from the past Progressive Conservative government.

On October 3, 2023, Manitobans elected a new government, replacing the sitting Progressive Conservative government with the New Democratic Party. The new government was sworn in on October 18, 2023. Between these two dates, cabinet ministers from the defeated government remained in office. This report addresses allegations that four cabinet ministers from the defeated government contravened The Conflict of Interest Act by attempting to approve a license application made by Sio Silica under The Environment Act during the transition period.

The Ethics Commissioner’s report confirmed that Sio Silica was not the subject of the investigation, nor was the company found to have acted improperly or to have influenced any government decisions. The review focused solely on the actions of certain former government officials and the application of the caretaker convention.

The report, released this week by Manitoba Ethics Commissioner Jeffrey Schnoor, reached the conclusion that former Progressive Conservative premier Heather Stefanson, former minister Cliff Cullen, and current MLA Jeff Wharton breached conflict-of-interest laws by attempting to push through environmental approval for Sio Silica’s sand mine project after their government lost the October 3, 2023, provincial election. The report recommended fines totalling $40,000 among the three politicians.

Feisal Somji, CEO of Sio Silica, stated: “We appreciate the commissioner’s thorough and transparent review of this matter. It is important for all Manitobans to know that Sio Silica was not involved in the issues under investigation, and our company has always respected the independence of Manitoba’s regulatory processes.”

The company has said it remains fully committed to the highest standards of ethics, transparency, and community engagement.

The company continues to work collaboratively with the Manitoba government, Indigenous communities, residents, and all stakeholders to advance its critical mineral project in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Carla Devlin, president of Sio Silica, said: “With the completion of this review, we look forward to moving ahead with the regulatory process for our project. We are committed to open dialogue, environmental stewardship, and creating lasting economic benefits for Manitoba.”

Sio Silica encourages all interested parties to engage in the ongoing public consultation process and remains dedicated to ensuring its operations meet the highest environmental and community standards.

In February 2024, the province of Manitoba rejected a proposal from Sio Silica to establish a mining operation near Vivian, Manitoba. Premier Wab Kinew and the provincial environment minister cited environmental concerns and unclear economic benefits as reasons for the decision, emphasizing worries about drinking water.

Sio Silica officials countered that the methods they use are environmentally sound and in line with international standards. Sio Silica’s extraction method does not require open pits, truck traffic, or tailing ponds. Sio Silica spokespeople said the company’s approach prioritizes responsible resource management.

More information is posted on www.SioSilica.com. A full copy of the ethics review can be found here.