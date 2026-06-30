SiTration touts “breakthrough” in high‑purity metal recovery

SiTration is a materials‑processing company. Credit: SiTration

SiTration has announced results from its five‑week prototype test work for its patented processing technology, in collaboration with BHP Invent and Copper South Australia. The company said the tests showed its system could withstand harsh conditions and recover high‑purity metals from low‑grade waste liquids.

The testing focused on extracting gold and copper from waste streams. SiTration said it recovered bullion‑grade gold using a simplified process and achieved 99.9% purity in copper recovered from residual liquids. These purity results are uncommon in copper and gold recovery from waste streams, which typically yield mixed metal solutions that require further refining.

Brendan Smith, the co-founder and CEO of SiTration, called the results a “breakthrough,” saying the technology should “set a new standard for resource-efficient, cost-effective mineral recovery across the industry.”

Marley Palin, acting vice-president BHP Innovation, added, “projects like this are how we turn big ideas into real impact.”