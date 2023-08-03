Snowline Gold reports drill results among ‘best’ in Yukon

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 3, 2023 At 11:17 am
Snowline Gold says its latest drill results are among the best in the Yukon. Credit: Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold (TSXV: SGD; OTCQB: SNWGF) has announced additional analytical results from its ongoing drill program at the Valley target on its Rogue project in the Yukon.

Holes V-23-039 and V-23-037 returned the two strongest gold intersections from the project to date, demonstrating the presence of a high-grade, near-surface core to the gold system at Valley. Hole V-23-039 averaged 2.47 g/t gold over 553.8 metres from bedrock surface, including two distinct zones with multiple-gram-per-tonne gold mineralization.

Analytical results for an additional 19 holes (7,116 metres) at Valley are pending, with drilling at Valley and other Rogue project targets ongoing. Company CEO Scott Berdahl said that, “Drill hole V-23-039 is the best drill hole reported at the Rogue project’s Valley target to date and ranks among the best drill holes ever drilled for gold in the Yukon. The grades are exceptional for a reduced intrusion-related gold system, where resource grades for most known deposits are well below 1.0 g/t gold.”

According to the company, high gold recoveries from non-refractory metallurgy and the deposit’s location in a favourable mining jurisdiction, the Valley target is emerging as one of the top recent gold discoveries on a global scale. Drilling is ongoing at Valley and on other potentially similar gold targets elsewhere on Snowline’s 100%-owned, 94,000 hectare Rogue project.

For more information visit www.SnowlineGold.com.  

