Sofi Filtration launches gold recovery service at Pampalo mine

Sofi full system. Credit: Sofi Filtration

Sofi Filtration has delivered its first Sofi Alchemist system to Endomines’ Pampalo gold mine in Finland and has begun full-scale recovery operations following plant trials completed last year. The company said the trials achieved recovery rates of up to 99% of valuable fine concentrate from process water.

The Sofi Alchemist system is designed to recover ultrafine concentrate particles from process water while enabling water reuse. Sofi said it will own and operate the system under a recovery-as-a-service model.

"This is the beginning of a new chapter in mineral processing, and we are very happy to be doing this with Endomines," said Riina Salmimies, CEO of Sofi Filtration.

Endomines said the collaboration could help improve recovery and support the development of its production processes.