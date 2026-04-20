Solidion’s $750M patent portfolio targets battery material mining

Solidion Technology (Nasdaq: STI) has signed a binding agreement with Hilco Global's IP Services Practice to monetize its foundational energy patent portfolio and enforce patent rights. The advanced battery technology solutions provider aims to extract revenue from intellectual property that affects major players across multiple mining-related sectors.

"The entire energy storage ecosystem has repetitiously utilized several of Solidion's foundational patents to monetize their business models at a level rarely seen before. These are not just mom and pop startups, most of them are worldly known household names and industry leaders in not just EV battery storage, but other sectors such as semiconductors, aircraft and automotive manufacturing and cutting edge materials. The value of Solidion's portfolio could exceed $750 million," Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology, stated.

Hilco Global analyzed Solidion's patent portfolio and identified high-value assets that likely require licensing from significant numbers of global companies. The analysis reveals that virtually all major energy storage industry players operate technology that overlaps with Solidion's portfolio, with similar patterns appearing in semiconductors, consumer electronics and aerospace sectors.

Mining sector applications emerge

The patent portfolio covers graphene and battery technology with applications across multiple industry segments, including companies that compete directly with Solidion and those in adjacent technology areas. This intellectual property particularly affects mining companies developing battery materials and energy storage systems for operations.

Mining operations increasingly rely on battery technology for equipment electrification, energy storage systems, and materials processing. Solidion's patents cover innovations in high-capacity silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, and advanced lithium-sulfur technologies - all critical components in mining sector battery applications.

Portfolio spans critical mineral applications

"Solidion's portfolio covers various aspects of graphene and battery technology and it has applicability across multiple industry segments and includes companies that compete with Solidion and companies in adjacent technology segments. In our view, the portfolio shows significant indicia of value and we are excited to partner with Solidion to help the company extract revenue from its portfolio," Karl Maersch, head of the patent analysis and monetization group at Hilco IP Services, stated.

The Dallas-headquartered company operates pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, focusing on battery materials and components manufacturing. Solidion develops next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including UPS systems serving artificial intelligence data centers and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation.

Solidion holds over 345 patents covering innovations in silane gas-free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, and advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies. These innovations directly impact mining companies processing lithium, graphite, and other critical minerals for battery manufacturing supply chains.