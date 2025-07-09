Stallion Uranium enters agreement to use AI tech to enhance exploration

To enhance its uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin, Stallion Uranium (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF) has partnered with Matthew J. Mason, enabling […]
By Joseph Quesnel July 8, 2025 At 9:05 pm
Stallion Uranium corporate logo.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

To enhance its uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin, Stallion Uranium (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF) has partnered with Matthew J. Mason, enabling it to access proprietary technology for advanced data analysis. This agreement allows Stallion Uranium to utilize Haystack's AI-driven geological targeting system. By integrating this platform, Stallion Uranium sharpens its precision in identifying targets and lowers the risks associated with exploration. It actively applies this technology to uncover previously undetected opportunities and optimize the value of its uranium holdings.

Haystack, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, provides an innovative mineral exploration platform called Matchstick TI, which operates with AI. Their predictive technology employs a proprietary algorithm developed over a decade in Cambridge, UK. By combining theoretical physics, data science, and pattern recognition, Matchstick TI achieves a 77% accuracy rate in predicting target locations using public data. This technology accelerates discoveries and minimizes financial risks.

Stallion Uranium plans to use this technology to confirm and define additional targets across its 1,700 sq km land position. Its team collaborates with leading data science and geoscience experts to ensure a thorough and innovative approach to target selection, positioning the company as a leader in technological advances within uranium exploration.

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium, said: “The application of machine learning in mineral exploration is transforming the industry, and we are excited to integrate this powerful tool into our exploration strategy. By deploying advanced analytics, we aim to enhance our ability to identify high-priority targets, reduce exploration risk, and maximize the potential of our uranium assets.”

For more information visit www.StallionUranium.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25

Related Posts