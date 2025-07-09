Stallion Uranium enters agreement to use AI tech to enhance exploration

To enhance its uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin, Stallion Uranium (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF) has partnered with Matthew J. Mason, enabling it to access proprietary technology for advanced data analysis. This agreement allows Stallion Uranium to utilize Haystack's AI-driven geological targeting system. By integrating this platform, Stallion Uranium sharpens its precision in identifying targets and lowers the risks associated with exploration. It actively applies this technology to uncover previously undetected opportunities and optimize the value of its uranium holdings.

Haystack, headquartered in Vancouver, BC, provides an innovative mineral exploration platform called Matchstick TI, which operates with AI. Their predictive technology employs a proprietary algorithm developed over a decade in Cambridge, UK. By combining theoretical physics, data science, and pattern recognition, Matchstick TI achieves a 77% accuracy rate in predicting target locations using public data. This technology accelerates discoveries and minimizes financial risks.

Stallion Uranium plans to use this technology to confirm and define additional targets across its 1,700 sq km land position. Its team collaborates with leading data science and geoscience experts to ensure a thorough and innovative approach to target selection, positioning the company as a leader in technological advances within uranium exploration.

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium, said: “The application of machine learning in mineral exploration is transforming the industry, and we are excited to integrate this powerful tool into our exploration strategy. By deploying advanced analytics, we aim to enhance our ability to identify high-priority targets, reduce exploration risk, and maximize the potential of our uranium assets.”

