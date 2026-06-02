Standard Uranium commences Davidson River drill program

The Davidson River Project is located in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin. Credit: Standard Uranium

Standard Uranium has begun drilling at its flagship Davidson River uranium project in the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan.

The project is expected to run 12 weeks and will include roughly 8,000 metres of diamond drilling across three major trend areas. The company said this will be its most extensive drill program to date at Davidson River.

“We are applying a discovery-driven approach to what we believe are the strongest drill targets we have ever had at Davidson River,” said Sean Hillacre, Standard Uranium’s vice-president of exploration. The operation is utilizing the company’s newly integrated ExoSphere Multiphysics survey, which combines ambient noise tomography, horizontal-to-vertical spectral ratio analysis and ground gravity measurements into a unified dataset.

“The combination of new data, refined geological interpretation and a much higher-confidence targeting approach gives us tremendous enthusiasm heading into this next phase of exploration,” Hillacre added.

The Davidson River project covers approximately 30,737 hectares of contiguous claims along structural trends in the Athabasca Basin, a globally significant uranium district known for high-grade basement-hosted deposits. Drilling commenced May 29, with crews fully mobilized to site by June 1.