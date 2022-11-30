Strategic Metals reports high-grade copper, cobalt and gold mineralization in Yukon

Strategic Metals (TSXV:SMD) announced results from its wholly owned Batt property, which covers volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) and overprinting epigenetic vein and fracture hosted, copper, cobalt, gold, silver and zinc mineralization.

Highlights include: 0.71% copper, 0.21% cobalt and 1.18 g/t gold over 5.7 metres from a hand trench through oxidized and deformed volcanic and intrusive rocks; 2.18% cobalt and 2.37 g/t gold over 0.5 metres from an outcropping shear zone; 8.72% copper, 0.24% zinc, 19.9 g/t silver and 488 ppm cobalt over 1.0 metre within strongly silicified basalt with localized semi-massive to massive sulphides; 19.7% copper and 41 g/t silver from a large, angular massive chalcopyrite boulder; and 1.46% cobalt and 1.43 g/t gold over 0.5 metres from a quartz-carbonate vein.

The Batt property is located about 68 km south of the town of Haines Junction in southwestern Yukon and 20 km west of the Haines Road. The property lies within the traditional territory of Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, with whom Strategic has signed an exploration benefits agreement.

Work to date at Batt has concentrated on the Main Ridge zone and adjacent areas in the northeast portion of the property. Volcanic stratigraphy that has the potential for hosting VMS mineralization continues to the south where a minimal amount of work has occurred.

Potential for additional epigenetic copper, cobalt and gold discoveries exists throughout the property.

For more information, visit www.StrategicMetalsLtd.com.