Sudbury showcased Indigenous partnerships and mining cluster reception at PDAC 2025 

The City of Greater Sudbury participated in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 Convention, that has been taking place from March 2 to 5 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. The city showcased Indigenous mining partnerships and its mining cluster this year.

The city organizers mentioned that over one hundred Sudbury-based companies exhibited this year at PDAC, showcasing the innovative solutions, services, and opportunities at home within the Greater Sudbury mining ecosystem. The city reminds the public the northern community is seen as a global mining hub. Conference attendees can find these companies in both the south and north hall tradeshows and the Northern Ontario mining showcase.

Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre commented, "With global markets actively seeking critical resources, Greater Sudbury stands as the world's largest integrated mining complex and a leading hub of mining innovation, with the ability to deliver. PDAC is an essential platform to showcase the cutting-edge technologies our companies are developing and to promote the opportunities that position our city at the forefront of the mining industry and economic growth worldwide."

During PDAC 2025, Greater Sudbury hosted a number of events showcasing its mining importance, including participation of a speakers' panel included on the official PDAC agenda, and the annual Sudbury mining cluster reception.

On Sunday, March 2 from 2 to 3 p.m., Mayor Paul Lefebvre, Gimaa Craig Nootchtai of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Chief Larry Roque of Wahnapitae First Nation and Gord Gilpin, VP of Ontario operations at Vale Base Metals took part in an official PDAC panel discussion about the importance of authentic reconciliation and the development of partnerships between municipalities, Indigenous communities and leaders in the mining industry.

With moderator Randi Ray, vice president of the board of directors for MineConnect and founder of Aazhoganike Group of Companies, the four leaders shared key learnings and examples of collaboration between Indigenous communities, the private mining sector, and the municipality, from the start of exploration to reclamation. They explored the challenges faced by each party, the benefits of these partnerships and how these alliances can propel the industry forward.

The Sudbury mining cluster reception took place on March 4 at the legendary Fairmont Royal York hotel, during PDAC 2025. This award-winning event was an opportunity for Sudbury-based companies to connect with top international mining executives, government officials, industry leaders and potential investors.

Greater Sudbury has over 140 years of mining history and remains a vital player in the critical minerals discussion. As a global mining hub, there are more than three hundred mining supply and service firms in the community that are consistently at the forefront of innovation and adoption in the mining sector.

To learn more about Greater Sudbury's presence at PDAC, please visit: www.InvestSudbury.ca.