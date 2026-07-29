Summit showcases real‑time tracking for mine operators

The solution uses Summit’s PS-Cloud software. Credit: Summit

Summit Technology says its PowerSight Remote Monitoring service adds real‑time tracking to its portable power analyzers.

The service combines PowerSight analyzers and the G2000 remote monitoring gateway to provide continuous, real-time visibility. Centring the solution is Summit’s PS-Cloud software, a cellular platform that delivers always‑on access, alarms and live monitoring.

For mining operations, the company says its system provides a centralized view of monitors across pits, processing plants and infrastructure, helping operators respond when electrical issues threaten production or safety.

Summit says the system’s admin tools are also designed to simplify collaboration across devices and workplaces. The setup lets Summit’s technical support team access the same equipment and settings when assisting customers.

PowerSight is a longtime U.S.-made provider of analyzers, software and rentals serving electrical customers worldwide.