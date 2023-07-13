Talon metals discovers new semi-massive nickel sulphide formation at Tamarack

Talon Metals (TSX: TLO; OTC Pink: TLOFF), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in central Minnesota, reports hitting an area of semi-massive nickel sulphide in a part of the Tamarack intrusive complex never before explored.

Both the Raptor's Head and the Raptor's Crest areas contain high-grade massive nickel mineralization with grades up to 9.95% nickel, however, the 1.5 km distance between these zones has never been drilled. This maiden drill hole intersected 4.21 metres of nickel mineralization, assays pending.

The new nickel mineralization was encountered at a shallow depth of approximately 296.3 meters in an area between the Raptor's Head and the Raptor's Crest within the newly named "Raptor zone".

The company says that the mineralization is texturally very similar to what is observed in the Tamarack resource area semi-massive sulphide (SMSU) unit located over 2 km south of this drill hole.

Coarse grained SMSU has never been identified outside of the Tamarack resource area. This drill hole represents a 450-metre step-out from the nearest drill hole and provides room for exploration.

Brian Goldner, Talon’s chief exploration and operations officer said the efficiency of the discovery was thanks to the company’s in-house drilling and geophysics teams.

