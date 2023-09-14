Taseko secures final permit for Arizona copper mine

Canada’s Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO)(NYSE-AM: TGB) (LON: TKO) has cleared the last hurdle to move its Florence copper project in Arizona towards commercial production, […]
By Cecilia Jamasmie September 14, 2023 At 8:13 am
Taseko secures final permit for Arizona copper mine
Florence copper project. Credit: Taseko Mines

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Canada’s Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO)(NYSE-AM: TGB) (LON: TKO) has cleared the last hurdle to move its Florence copper project in Arizona towards commercial production, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a final permit for the project.

The Underground Injection Control Permit makes of Florence, located about halfway between Phoenix and Tucson, one of a very few construction-ready, fully permitted copper projects in North America, the company said. 

“With approvals in place from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and now the EPA, we can commence construction of the Florence Copper commercial production facility,” President and CEO Stuart McDonald said in the statement. 

“This achievement is a major stride forward and a result of Taseko’s long-term approach to project development, environmental protection, and community engagement”, Taseko’s boss noted.

With procurement well advanced, the Vancouver-based miner said the next steps will be mobilization of contractors for the wellfield and plant construction. 

“We continue to advance discussions with potential lenders and royalty providers for the remainder of the project financing package and expect to have additional commitments in place before construction spending ramps up,” Stuart said.

The project has faced backlash from locals over its potential environmental impact, but the company has continuously addressed concerns, which led it to obtain a draft permit for Florence in August last year.

According to Taseko, Florence has one of the least capital-intensive copper production facilities in the world, and when fully ramped up, will produce 85 million pounds of copper (about 38,000 tonnes) annually over a 22-year mine life for the US domestic market.

The company said it expects the project to have the lowest energy and greenhouse gas intensity of any copper producer in North America. Florence is also expected to reduce the US’ reliance on foreign producers for supplies of a metal considered to be critical for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

THIS ARTICLE WAS ORIGINALLY POSTED ON MINING.COM

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 17 2023 - Sep 19 2023
MEMO- Maintenance, Engineering and Reliability/Mine Operators Conference and Trade Show
Sep 18 2023 - Sep 19 2023
EV Charging Infrastructure 2023
Sep 20 2023 - Sep 21 2023
Smart Water Utilities Canada 2023
Oct 02 2023 - Oct 05 2023
AGC Mine Closure 2023

Related Posts