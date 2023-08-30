Taseko’s Florence copper project inks historic preservation deal with U.S. EPA

Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO; NYSE: TGB; LSE: TKO) announced that as part of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) section 106 process, a programmatic agreement has been executed by all required signatories, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Taseko, regarding its Florence copper project midway between Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona.

The agreement is now in effect and stipulates requirements for the treatment, handling and protection of cultural resources on the Florence project site, in accordance with the NHPA. A draft of the deal was issued by the EPA in August 2022 for public comment and comments received were addressed prior to finalizing and executing the agreement.

Taseko president and CEO Stuart McDonald said, "The signing … is an important step in the EPA's permitting process, and an indication that the EPA is preparing to make a final decision on Florence copper's underground injection control permit."

Taseko reports a net present value of US$930 million (after-tax, at an 8% discount rate) with an internal rate of return of 47% (after-tax) on measured and inferred resources of 363 million tonnes grading 0.35% copper.

For more information, visit www.TasekoMines.com.