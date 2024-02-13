Teck’s Red Dog mine in Alaska earns Zinc Mark for ESG

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B; NYSE: TECK) says its Red Dog operations has been awarded the Zinc Mark in recognition of environmentally and socially responsible production practices.

“With Red Dog being awarded the Zinc Mark, all of Teck’s managed base metals operations are now verified and recognized for strong environmental and social performance, illustrating our focus on responsible production for the benefit of our customers, and for the environment and people where we operate,” said Teck president and CEO Jonathan Price.

Red Dog is also the first mine to win the stand-alone Zinc Mark.

Zinc Mark is awarded by Copper Mark, which also awards the Molybdenum Mark and Nickel Mark. Each winner meets the Copper Mark assurance framework that aims to promote responsible production practices along the value chains of the covered minerals. Operations are independently verified against 32 criteria, including greenhouse gas emissions, community health and safety, respect for Indigenous rights and business integrity. More information about the Copper Mark verification can be found here.

Red Dog is one of the world’s largest zinc mines, located about 170 km north of the Arctic Circle in northwest Alaska, near Kotzebue. It is a conventional truck-and-loader open pit with drilling and blasting. In 2022 it produced 553,000 tonnes of zinc contained in concentrate. The current mine life, based on existing developed deposits, will extend through to 2031.

