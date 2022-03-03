The Northern Miner appoints Alisha Hiyate new Editor-in-Chief

As George Harrison once sang: "All Things must pass"... and that includes incredible journalistic and editorial tenures. With that thought in mind, we are excited to welcome on board our new Editor-​in-Chief, Alisha Hiyate.

It is always a joy in business to see individuals rise up and excel at each higher level they reach, making the overall group stronger with their growth. Alisha is one such individual and it is with great pleasure that we announce that she will be stepping into the esteemed role of Editor-in-Chief for The Northern Miner.

Alisha has done an outstanding job as Editor of Canadian Mining Journal for the last five years. Among the key initiatives she spearheaded while managing the content of CMJ included guiding the redevelopment of the CMJ website, writing industry-leading editorials, increasing the brand's social media presence, ​helping to establish and plan virtual symposiums, ​building a deeper network of industry contributors, and most importantly, changing the editorial direction of the magazine to a modern outlook that highlights the importance of ESG and related technologies to the industry.

Alisha has nearly 16 years of experience as a mining journalist covering projects and mines, new technology, and environmental and social issues related to mining. In addition to her duties with CMJ she also serves as Editor of Diamonds in Canada magazine and has been a reporter and copy editor for the Northern Miner. Alisha brings a unique blend of editorial excellence combined with innovative business solution thinking to the role and we are very excited to see how The Northern Miner grows under her stewardship. CMJ is going to dearly miss her but is relieved her expertise is staying in-house.