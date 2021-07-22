The Northern Miner Podcast: Alcoa posts record quarter, citing China and metal prices

This week’s episode features Alcoa’s second-quarter conference call, with president and chief executive officer Roy Harvey and executive vice-president and chief financial officer William Oplinger. Harvey and Oplinger showcase the company’s record earnings and highlight the big issues impacting the aluminum market, such as China cracking down on aluminum smelters as well as rising metal prices. They also discuss the company’s new ‘mechanical vapour recompression technology’, which, according to the executives, reduces carbon emissions from refineries by 70%.

Listen at The Northern Miner.