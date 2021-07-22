The Northern Miner Podcast: Alcoa posts record quarter, citing China and metal prices

This week’s episode features Alcoa’s second-quarter conference call, with president and chief executive officer Roy Harvey and executive vice-president and chief financial officer William Oplinger. […]
By Northern Miner Staff July 22, 2021 At 4:00 pm
Alcoa’s Wagerup alumina refinery in Australia. Credit: Alcoa.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Alcoa’s second-quarter conference call, with president and chief executive officer Roy Harvey and executive vice-president and chief financial officer William Oplinger. Harvey and Oplinger showcase the company’s record earnings and highlight the big issues impacting the aluminum market, such as China cracking down on aluminum smelters as well as rising metal prices. They also discuss the company’s new ‘mechanical vapour recompression technology’, which, according to the executives, reduces carbon emissions from refineries by 70%.

Listen at The Northern Miner.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 12 2021 - Aug 13 2021
Battery Tech USA 2021
Aug 17 2021 - Aug 18 2021
Graphene Automotive USA 2021
Aug 25 2021 - Aug 26 2021
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2021
Sep 07 2021 - Sep 09 2021
Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Related Posts