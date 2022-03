This week’s episode features InTheMoneyStocks.com chief market strategist Gareth Soloway in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on recent developments in financial markets. Gareth explains the nature of technical analysis while giving his view on interest rates, the stock market, commodities and speculative asset bubbles. He also shares his take on recent movements in gold, which have a remarkable similarity to gold charts from the 1970s.

