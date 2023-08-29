Thesis Gold extends Dukes Ridge mineralization to depth; Intersects up to 2.12 g/t gold

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU; WKN: A2JM2X; OTCQX: BNCHD) reports that its 2023 drill campaign has extended high-grade mineralization to a depth of about 400 metres at its Dukes Ridge deposit on the Lawyers gold-silver project in the Toodoggone mining district of north central B.C.

Highlights of the drill campaign include:

23DRDD001: 45 metres of 1.03 g/t gold and 51.53 g/t silver beginning at 376 m hole depth.

23DRDD002: 68 metres of 1.25 g/t gold and 65.65 g/t silver.

23DRDD003: 53 metres of 2.12 g/t gold and 104.95 g/t silver.

The company says these results are the deepest ever reported from the Dukes Ridge deposit, and demonstrate excellent continuity in the high-grade mineralization at depth.

Drilling to date at the Lawyers project is confirming high grade mineralization more than 200 metres beneath the base of the modelled Dukes Ridge pit shell, as defined in the 2022 preliminary economic assessment, based on open pit mining only. The company sees this as an opportunity to incorporate this deep, high-grade mineralization into an underground mining scenario.

Ewan Webster, president and CEO, said, "We still have several holes pending, and the consistency of grades from visual mineralization is promising.”

Thesis gold has so far drilled more than 24,000 metres of a planned 50,000-metre season.

For more information, visit www.ThesisGold.com.